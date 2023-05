Brighton are expected to sign 27-year-old Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Football Insider), external

Leeds United will have to secure their Premier League status to have a chance of bringing English midfielder James Milner back to the club, although Brighton remain favourites to land the 37-year-old when his Liverpool contract runs out this summer. (Mail), external

