Rangers 1-2 Celtic: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Rangers lost the Viaplay Cup final 2-1 to Celtic on Sunday.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

William: Poor performance. Rangers allowed Celtic to take the initiative by defending too deeply and by being poor in possession. Rangers had a 15 minute spell after Celtic went 2-0 up but this petered out. It was a disappointing result with Celtic worthy winners.

Frazer: Raskin should have started. Rangers needed to dictate a bit more play in the first half and slow Celtic down - he’d have been the man for that.

Anon: Why oh why do Rangers keep playing Goldson? Easy to blame just one player, but he's a constant liability. Gets caught out of positions regularly, ducks out of headers and is pedestrian. We are turning a corner but a clear out in certain areas is needed I feel.

Kenny: Starting slowly has become endemic to this Rangers team. We saw it when Gio was in charge, and we've seen it with Beale (albeit being better able to recover). With hindsight the team selection was wrong and we yet again failed to deal with Hatate and Kyogo. Hugely disappointing performance.

Scott: Too much respect was shown to Celtic - we start these games slowly because we're worried what they can do. Once we actually started pressing and believing you saw the errors they make at the back. Beale should have hauled the whole midfield off at half time. Two of them weren't fit and Kamara just doesn't care anymore.

John: Morelos is slow and lazy in comparison to Colak, and Cantwell and Raskin should’ve started. We were however very unlucky at times.

Ross: Yet again Rangers' “big name” players failed to deliver in the first half - they just never turned up. It took the introduction of the two new signings to add a spark to a lethargic and totally uninspiring team of overpaid underachievers.