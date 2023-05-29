BBC Radio London's Phil Parry believes having an interim manager for the final stretch of the Premier League season cost Tottenham European qualification.

Spurs ended a disappointing campaign in eighth place with Ryan Mason in temporary charge after previous interim boss Cristian Stellini was sacked, external following the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle, external.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, Parry said: "It's been a decade and a half since there hasn't been European football for Tottenham Hotspur.

"They've got big decisions. We know that they've got a big summer - they've got to make a decision about their director of football, they've got to make the decision about their manager."

The defining moment in Spurs' season came when manager Antonio Conte, who had guided the club into the Champions League in his first season, left after an extraordinary rant in which he labelled his players "selfish".

"People felt that Antonio Conte was on his way out anyway but let's not forget when he was dismissed they were three points off third and now they've finished eighth and out of Europe," added Parry.

"Neil McDonald, who was watching the game (Leeds) for Radio London, said that 'you can't do it with interim managers' and I think a number of clubs have found that to their cost this season."

