Hearts boss resists change as he calls for calm heads

Robbie Neilson is refusing to be panicked into change after Hearts' progress hit a "blip".

The Tynecastle side have had almost a fortnight to stew on their chastening 2-0 defeat to Motherwell.

Hearts hold a five-point lead in third place as they resume Premiership action at home to St Johnstone on Saturday before a double-header in league and cup against Celtic.

"We have a way of playing," said Neilson. "We didn't do it in the previous game for a period. It's just a case of getting back to it and remaining calm.

"When you have these blips along the way people think you need to change this, you need to change that.

"But ultimately we just need to be better at what we are doing."