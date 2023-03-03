Goodwin will face improved Aberdeen - Robson

Barry Robson says Jim Goodwin will face an Aberdeen side who have improved since he left in January when the former manager takes charge of Dundee United for the first time on Saturday.

Caretaker manager Robson thinks he has "steadied the ship a bit" as caretaker and insists facing their former boss at Tannadice is not "a huge distraction" for him or his players.

"Aberdeen-Dundee United, it is always a great game - new derby, I've played in loads of them," he said.

"We've won a few games, we are looking sharper, we're more confident, we look braver on the ball, we look better in transition, so that's what I'm concentrating on most of all."

Robson, who was in charge of the club's Under-18s before his second spell as interim boss, revealed he has yet to speak to Goodwin since the Irishman's Pittodrie exit.

"I'm busy enough here," he said. "I'm pleased for Jim that he's back in at a great club. Good luck to him - obviously after the weekend!

"He'll know all our players, but he won't know all the stuff we've been working on the last three or four weeks. We have been working on a few different ideas."