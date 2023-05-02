Livi look to end 'brilliant' season on a high

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

It’s the home straight of the season now with just the final five league games to go. It will be a bottom six finish for us now, but there's no time to be moping about it.

It’s a challenge for David Martindale to pick a strategy for these remaining games. Does he win every point knowing that there’s a cash difference of a few hundred grand that can be gained? Those additional funds could be vital to bolster the playing squad next season.

Or does he look ahead and focus on building something with the players that will be at the club next season? We know that a few players, such as Jack Fitzwater and Nicky Devlin are likely to depart after serving Livingston with distinction.

Personally, I want to win every remaining game, get as far up the table as we can and bank those pounds for next season. The last few weeks have been wobbly but with the distraction of getting into the top six gone it’s a good time to focus on enjoying playing football and winning games.

It’s been a brilliant season and I’m hoping for the team to end it on a high and maybe even get the bragging rights of having more points in seventh place than the team in sixth. It’s a quirk of the split but we can show the quality we have and win the remaining games.