Sutton's prediction: 1-2

How this game goes depends on which Manchester City team we see - my concern for them here is how much they rotate their squad before the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid next week.

Everton boss Sean Dyche played a tactical blinder in his side's big win at Brighton in the way they sat in, playing very narrow, and then hit them with quick counter-attacks.

I can see Dyche doing the same this time, because they carry a real threat on the break. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is looking stronger now - that Brighton game was his fourth start in a row after an injury-hit season - while Dwight McNeil had a stormer against the Seagulls.

It's quite an obvious thing to say but I think the first goal will be absolutely crucial. City should still have enough quality to win, even with one eye on the Real tie, but Everton could make it extremely difficult for them.

I am covering the City versus Real game next week for BBC Radio 5 Live. I think City are the better team and they should get through it but it is going to be the big moments that decide that tie, just like when they met last year.

As for Everton, my choice of who goes down with Southampton changes every week but that win at Amex Stadium was massive for the Toffees.

They finish their season at Wolves then at home to Bournemouth. Even if they lose to City, I think they can win one of those games and 35 points might be enough.

At the moment I am going with Leicester and Leeds to be relegated, but ask me again next week and I might give you a different answer.

Joe's prediction: God bless Sean Dyche and his unreal voice. His side did fantastic last time, but I don't think it's a pattern. City are on a roll and I can't see Everton stopping them. At best they might get a goal but I don't see it. 0-3

