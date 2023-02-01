Aberdeen v St Mirren: Pick of the stats
- Published
Aberdeen are unbeaten in 15 home league matches against St Mirren (W7 D8), a run that began in the 2011-12 season. The Buddies’ last away league win at Aberdeen was in May 2011 (1-0).
St Mirren are winless in eight away league games (D2 L6), failing to score at all in each of their last three.
Aberdeen have lost each of their last six midweek league games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), and have won just one of their last 21 such games overall (D8 L12), a 2-0 win over Livingston in December 2021.