M﻿artin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

A night that promised much for Celtic ends with a familiar pang of regret over missed chances and an unwanted Champions League record.

The Glasgow club have now equalled Monaco's mark of having lost seven consecutive home games in the group stage, a barren run stretching back to 2016.

The hosts gave as good as they got for much of this contest against a quality side. The stats, though, are galling. Celtic racked up 16 shots, just two of them on target, and their XG (expected goals) of 1.75 amplifies their struggles to put the ball in the net.

It became inevitable that Leipzig would not be so generous at the other end.

It leaves Celtic needing to win at home against Shakhtar Donetsk and take a least a point in Madrid against an already-qualified Real to secure the consolation of Europa League football.