Patrick Vieira said the first half against Wolves on Saturday was the best his side have played all season, and it is hard to disagree.

The Eagles swarmed all over the home side during the opening 45 minutes and only the brilliance of goalkeeper Jose Sa prevented them from going in at the break 4-0 ahead.

What made it the complete performance was the way they defended in the second half, successfully snuffing out any hope of a Wolves comeback.

With Palace now in the top half of the table and through to the FA Cup quarter-finals there is plenty to be excited about at Selhurst Park going into the final three months of the season.

The good news for Wolves is that a third successful defeat has not seen them drop down the table, but more displays like this and they soon will.

The defensive solidity we saw during the first half of the season seems to have deserted them in recent weeks, with Palace getting in behind their defence all too easily.

That piles the pressure on what is a less-than-prolific attack that has managed just 10 home league goals this season.

Burno Lage will no doubt hope Pedro Neto will soon get up to speed and provide the kind of creative spark Wolves have been lacking recently.

The Portugal forward played 63 minutes but understandably looked a little rusty on what was his first start since a returning from a 10-month injury lay-off.