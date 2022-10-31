W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Old Trafford.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Manchester United fans

Mike: There are definite improvements in performance and you can see more positivity in play. However, they are in desperate need of a striker to kill games off sooner. United are creating good chances but not converting them, which is leaving them vulnerable to a goal in the latter stages of games. Are United inviting pressure through their subs?

Will: That was yet another hard-fought victory and the defence was fantastic again. Lisandro Martinez is an amazing player and Harry Maguire played better than I’ve seen in a long time. Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford’s form is also promising, especially with the World Cup around the corner.

Andrew: The result was lucky. United look slower and less threatening starting with Ronaldo. De Gea literally saved the day; this was not the fast and brilliant side we watched in the Tottenham match.

Ralf: For me it was a poor performance but an exceptional result against a West Ham team who were unlucky. Elanga didn't really take his chance to force himself into that starting XI. Buzzing for Rashford, he's looked somewhere near his best in recent weeks. Two winnable games until the World Cup and we should be in the top four by then.

West Ham fans

Alan: Same old West Ham against the top teams. Solid performance but we miss good chances and lose by the odd goal. It has become monotonous and entirely predictable.

Tom: Gutted. We have not been clinical enough this season, three goals in seven away games shows that. Unlucky not to get anything from the game though. Hopefully we can pick up after the World Cup break!

Malcolm: We just need to be more clinical in converting opportunities into gilt-edged chances and then taking them. Our passing is generally woeful with a couple of exceptions, and I thought Kehrer should have done better for their goal. Declan as usual was awesome, Soucek not so.

Simon: Seventy minutes of negativity, followed by a 20-minute spell of great football. Moyes can't beat the big six and the reason is he's far too negative. I'm not sure he's the man to take us forward. If we'd had a proper go tonight and at Anfield last week, we'd have won both games.