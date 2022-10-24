James Maddison has been a significant bright spot in what has been largely a season of struggle so far for the Foxes.

The attacking midfielder has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances as well as providing two assists, and he put in another impressive display at Wolves on Sunday as Leicester moved off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 victory.

"He scores goals and creates goals," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BBC Sport. "He is one of the leading talents in the country, not only the effort he puts in but everything he does.

"I'm pretty sure he is in going to be in Gareth's [Southgate's] thinking, he just needs to keep performing well for Leicester."

