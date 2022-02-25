Arsenal's pressure eventually tells against Wolves

Steven Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Wolves may point to missed opportunities but they can have few complaints over the manner of their defeat at Arsenal, a result which may yet prove pivotal in both teams' pursuit of a Champions League place next term.

The hosts enjoyed more possession, registered more than four times as many shots and eventually made their dominance tell in dramatic fashion.

Nicolas Pepe and Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa will ultimately appear to be the players that have had the greatest influence over the outcome but Arsenal should also be lauded for their persistence in attempting to play their way through a well-drilled visiting defence.

While they left it late, the Gunners made Bruno Lage’s side pay for an inability to retain the ball long enough to relieve the pressure they were under and proved worthy winners in the end.