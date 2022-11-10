Are Newcastle are more likely to make the Champions League than Chelsea?

Newcastle: Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

Newcastle are flying high, playing high-intensity football and we are loving it. We are clearly one of the best-performing teams in the league to date and fully deserve the plaudits coming our way. But can we maintain it?

Over the course of the season, I believe we can but will that be enough for Champions League football? I'm not so sure, although that would be an outstanding achievement.

Chelsea have had an indifferent start under Graham Potter, with some mixed results. History suggests they are a certainty for the top four but I don't think it's a given with question marks already surrounding Potter and his players after their poor performances.

Will Newcastle finish ahead of Chelsea? I believe so. However, I think both will just miss out on the Champions League, finishing fifth and sixth.

Chelsea: Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

There's no doubt Chelsea have been on a difficult run recently, losing at Brighton and then to Arsenal at home on Sunday after a very poor display.

However, the Blues are a team missing multiple players - Reece James, N'Golo Kante and now Ben Chilwell - along with other fitness issues across the squad.

They are also a team that dominated AC Milan home and away in the Champions League only last month.

Newcastle, Eddie Howe and his players certainly deserve a tonne of credit for what they've achieved this season, and they have outperformed Chelsea so far.

But if Chelsea's first-choice XI arrives back from the World Cup intact, it will not be too long before we see the Blues return to the top four.

Check out the rest of this weekend's Premier League debates here