Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

He may be in the world of golf and heading to Augusta National for his 32nd Masters, but caddy Billy Foster is always looking out for his football club.

Foster, who is on the bag of US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, was seen on his Instagram account, external posing with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth doing the Leeds United salute.

His recruitment drive has not stopped at one former world number one either.

"Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are both getting a bit involved with Leeds United through the San Francisco 49ers," Foster told BBC Radio Leeds.

"That's two good recruits! I'd like to think if Leeds United got recruits like that, we'd be in the Champions League next year..."

As for caddying for ardent Sheffield United fan Fitzpatrick, how does Foster keep the rivalry from affecting the day job?

"He's a very respectful young man," Foster said, before joking: "But it challenged our relationship the most when, at Sawgrass a few years ago, it was down to Sheffield United and Leeds for the last automatic promotion from the Championship.

"They came to Elland Road and won 1-0. They pipped us to it. I could have thrown him in a lake - but I didn't. You can't let that get in the way of your relationship."

And what's it like watching the Whites' bid to survive while on the PGA Tour

"It's just torture, absolute torture! It's every game I watch. Like Wolves - you go 3-0 up after 60 minutes and you're thinking: 'Let's get to 75 minutes without anything happening.' Next minute, it's 3-2.

"It's part and parcel of being a Leeds fan. They never make anything easy do they?

"Let's just hope they have got enough quality to stay up and move on to bigger and better things next season."