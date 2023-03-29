'McGregor may be the best Rangers keeper of them all'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Back in February 2002, a 20-year-old Allan McGregor came off the bench at Station Park, Forfar in a Scottish Cup tie to make his Rangers debut, replacing the totemic figure of Stefan Klos.

Klos had been the latest in a succession of top-class Rangers goalkeepers, following in the footsteps of Chris Woods and Andy Goram, but as McGregor prepares to make his 500th appearance for the club, there is a strong argument he has been the best of them all.

At 41, he is past his absolute peak, but he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the country and despite some criticism aimed his way over the last season and a half, he has held off the challenge of Jon McLaughlin to remain Rangers’ number one.

Statistics show his performances have deteriorated (his save percentage and clean sheets ratio are down and goals-per-game conceded up for instance) but the naked eye tells you his shot-stopping ability is still superb and though he lost seven against Liverpool in the Champions League at Ibrox, he was almost single-handedly responsible for keeping the scoreline respectable at Anfield.

As the season approaches an end, there is talk once again over his potential retirement or whether he will sign a new one-year deal.

That will be partly his decision and partly that of Michael Beale and Ross Wilson but Beale has spoken of his admiration for McGregor - his attention to detail, his commitment to training - so it would be no great surprise if there was a new contract on offer.

But the veteran keeper has always been someone who lives in the now and so his focus will be on helping his beloved Rangers finish the season as well as possible, with an eye on adding to his collection of four Scottish Cup winner’s medals and actually starting a final this time round, if they can overcome Celtic in the semi.