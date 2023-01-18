Hearts v Aberdeen team news

Hearts have Stephen Kingsley back following a head knock, but Andy Halliday will miss out because of concussion protocols. Peter Haring (concussion) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are expected to remain sidelined, along with long-term injury victims Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett (all knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg).

Aberdeen have Anthony Stewart suspended following his Hampden red card. Luis 'Duk' Lopes and Leighton Clarkson are among several fitness doubts for the Dons after going off with muscle injuries against Rangers on Sunday, while the game is likely to come too soon for Callum Roberts after his return to training following a hamstring problem.

Did you know? Hearts are unbeaten in their past seven home league games against Aberdeen, who have only lost one of their past seven league matches against Hearts, a 2-0 defeat in March 2022.