Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said he feels "really blessed" to reach 1,000 games as a manager and added: "I did the job I loved for the clubs I loved."

He confirmed Darwin Nunez is closer to full fitness and could return against Chelsea.

Klopp was impressed with the FA Cup win over Wolves and said: "We looked a bit more like Liverpool."

Chelsea "are the only team with a similar injury list like ours" but Klopp said: "I know how good they are and can be."

He will demand consistency from now until the end of the season and said "we have to defend on an incredibly high level which we didn't do often enough".

Klopp praised Stefan Bajcetic and said he is not a player he needs to worry about easing into action.

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here