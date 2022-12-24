St Mirren 3-1 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "I thought we were very good for 60 minutes. We looked tired the last 20, and nervous after we missed the (third) penalty to be honest.

"I thought the front two were excellent at times. Jonah's end product wasn't what he wanted but he's a real threat. Main as well, they gave absolutely everything.

"So some really good performances, but things we can be better at in terms of controlling and managing the game as well. But ultimately a super result for us."