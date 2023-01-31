Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says the January transfer window is "like a game of poker" as he seeks to add a forward to his squad before Tuesday night's deadline.

McInnes is hoping to add "a bit more pace and creativity at the top end of the pitch" after filling the void created by on-loan Aston Villa defender Ben Chrisene’s injury by signing Liverpool's Luke Chambers until the end of the season.

“It gets called the January window but it’s really only the last week that things start to motor, unless you’ve got riches," said McInnes, who expects "one or two players to go out, potentially on loan".

“The selling club, when they have a player teams want, normally doesn’t need to do anything. Sometimes it’s a game of poker.

“Sometimes there’s a domino effect if they get one in and sometimes it changes with injuries later on.

“We have asked the question about five or six players who may become available in the last 24 hours if their clubs can get someone in.

“Do you blink early and take a player you don’t really want but someone you know you can get? Or do you wait and get what you need rather than just filling a void? It’s important to stay calm."