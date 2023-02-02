Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Rating: 8/10

As usual nothing too drastic with incomings during January.

Maximo Perrone was signed from Argentina and looks a signing for the future. If he hits the ground running like Julian Alvarez, then it will be another shrewd bit of business.

Perhaps the most surprising news was Joao Cancelo’s exit.

Apparently, he was unhappy with his lack of playing time and was making his feelings heard. It seems the right move for the squad, despite no obvious plan to replace him.

It would be criminal to suggest that City won't miss arguably the best full-back in the league last season.

However, they obviously feel they have enough in Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez ahead of a potentially major squad overhaul in the summer.

