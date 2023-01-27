St Mirren v Motherwell: Team news

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus is suspended while defender Joe Shaughnessy is a major doubt and striker Alex Greive picked up a knock in training. Full-back Richard Tait is closing in on fitness following groin surgery.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell will make late decisions on several players, while Bevis Mugabi is two or three weeks away from a comeback from a knee injury.

Long-term absentees Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin) and Joe Efford (thigh) remain out.