Brentford boss Thomas Frank says goalkeeper David Raya will not be leaving the club, with interest building in the Spain international.

The 27-year-old was part of his country's World Cup squad and has been a key player for his club, keeping five clean sheets to help the Bees into the top half of the Premier League.

Raya joined Brentford in the Championship and was an ever present over two seasons, before promotion to the top flight in 2012.

"I understand why clubs are interested," Frank said.

"He is a very good keeper - as I’ve said many times, he’s among the best in the league - but he is going nowhere. David is very happy here."