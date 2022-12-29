Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were both chosen in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Here's what he had to say about their performances in the 3-1 win over West Ham.

Bukayo Saka

It was hardly a surprise to see Mikel Arteta hugging Saka after Arsenal beat West Ham on Monday, given the lad's performance. Saka had already given West Ham an early warning about the sort of form he was in when he had a superb strike ruled offside.

This is a player who seems to grow with every international tournament. He may have been slightly off the pace when it mattered for England at the World Cup but the confidence he has acquired from being on the biggest stage is clear to see.

I thought the World Cup might have disrupted Arsenal's focus on the Premier League title but I was wrong. What's more, they now have momentum and points to spare. This is getting serious.

Martin Odegaard

I'm starting to see similar traits in this Arsenal team to those Leicester City had when they lifted the title. Foxes captain Wes Morgan never made a fuss about their lofty position at the time - and neither is Odegaard doing so about the Gunners now.

The Norwegian midfielder is not just playing well; his cool-headed leadership is exactly what Arsenal need and precisely what Morgan gave Leicester in the second half of that title-winning campaign in 2015-16.

Arsenal's confidence is growing with every game and winning is starting to become a habit.

They sit on top of the table with a good lead, having taken West Ham apart, and will go into the New Year leading the pack. Should they win on Saturday at Brighton - who are also in good form - then their immediate future is looking extremely bright.