Newcastle 0-0 Leeds: What Marsch said

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch speaking to Match of the Day: "I feel good about coming here and getting a draw. The first half was good from us but in the second half they started playing every ball into our end.

"I'm happy with how we dealt with the crowd and the mentality to get a draw and keep a clean sheet.

"We knew we would have to come here and defend well. We had to deal with the elements and we did that.

"We thought we were giving away goals cheaply before the World Cup break but now we are fighting like hell not to do that."

On doing business in the transfer window: "We were focused on the match and again I thought the point was hard fought."