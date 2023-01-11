Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says Yutaro Oda could be followed by more Japanese signings at Tynecastle as he looks to a market that clubs are now "more aware of".

Versatile forward Oda, 21, has left Vissel Kobe for a three-and-a-half year deal at Hearts but may have to wait for his debut having not played since November.

Across in Glasgow, Celtic have added two more Japanese players to their squad after signing four last season.

"It's similar to the Australian market," Neilson said. "We have brought a few players in from there.

"First of all they are affordable for us to come in and secondly they are hungry to come and do well. Bringing Oda in will potentially be the first of one or two.

“If Oda does well, it's a market we will continue to look at. It will take him time. We have got an interpreter at the moment.

"He has already seen a flat to stay in. He will be in an area where a lot of the players are.

“We are just trying to help him bed in, settle into a new culture on this side of the world. What he does on the pitch is the most important thing. We just have to make sure we will help out with that.”