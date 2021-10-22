James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

In the form Liverpool are in, you do wonder what a victory at Old Trafford would do to the pressure surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It will be interesting to see what effect, if any, the midweek Champions League fixtures will have with both teams involved in five-goal thrillers.

Liverpool have the bit between their teeth at the moment in the Premier League; yet to lose this season (unbeaten in 21 games overall dating back to April) and they’ve scored three goals or more in their last EIGHT away matches.

The history in this fixture also heavily favours the Reds – six league games unbeaten v United (Liverpool’s best since 1992); Solskjaer is yet to beat them in the league and Jurgen Klopp will become the first ever Liverpool manager to go seven league games unbeaten against United if he avoids defeat on Sunday.

Don’t expect Liverpool to show any mercy come Sunday with their old adversaries in choppy waters. The question is more about if United have enough to stop them...