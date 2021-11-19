Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was very much business as usual as he fielded questions ahead of their trip to Watford, despite constant speculation about his future during the international break following four defeats in their past six Premier League games.

The Norwegian is adamant he feels safe in his role, and reiterated the players, staff and everyone at the club are working towards improving results - although he did reveal the international break may have come at just the right time for him and his players, and allowed some of them to "freshen their minds."

While he admitted he has been in contact with the club's board over the past two weeks, he was keen to stress it is normal to have honest and open communication with his employers.

Solskjaer also remains convinced he and the players can turn things around - highlighting a run of one defeat in 28 Premier League games between November and May last season as what they have to try to do again, but confessing they have to perform better.

