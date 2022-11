Hibernian's Nohan Kenneh says team-mate Ryan Porteous will handle the heat he is likely to face in the Scottish Premiership game at Pittodrie following Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's comments about the Scotland defender in September. (The Scotsman), external

Hibs striker Martin Boyle, 29, has been told he will be fit for Australia's World Cup campaign despite being injured against St Mirren last Saturday. (Scottish Daily Express), external