Transfer news: Hammers to open talks with Hull over Lewis-Potter

West Ham will open talks with Hull City to sign English forward Keane Lewis-Potter. Hull have knocked back a £12m offer from Brentford, valuing the 21-year-old at £18m. (Athletic, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City are mulling over a move for midfielder Declan Rice, who has also been a long-term target for Manchester United and Chelsea. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

