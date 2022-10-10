P﻿hil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Arsenal’s win against Tottenham was important as a sign of what they can achieve this season, but victory over Liverpool is arguably even more significant.

This was a scalp against a Liverpool team with a habit of getting the better of the Gunners, but any psychological hold was broken on a thrilling afternoon at Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool tested Arsenal’s nerve twice by coming back into the game, but manager Mikel Arteta’s side passed the examination by regaining their momentum and dominating in the second half - before running out deserved winners.

Arteta is presiding over an exciting mixture of youth and experience, and it was the younger element who led from the front in the 3-2 triumph.

Gabriel Martinelli was the game’s outstanding performe -, scoring the opener inside the first minute, then creating the second for Bukayo Saka, who got the late winner from the penalty spot.

The atmosphere of celebration at the final whistle showed how important this win was for Arsenal, who are increasingly looking like a side with an exciting future.