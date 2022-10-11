Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

With the World Cup just over a month away, James Ward-Prowse’s place in the England squad looks more and more uncertain. Southampton’s recent slump certainly cannot be attributed to a downturn in the 27-year-old's form, yet the connection between the two also cannot be ignored.

The sale of Oriol Romeu and the absence of Romeo Lavia means the captain has been partnered with either Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Ibrahima Diallo, with both combinations failing to bring positive results.

Ward-Prowse has made every England squad since his agonising omission from the final Euro 2020 selection, but he looks set to miss the cut for a major tournament once again.

With Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice guaranteed starters and Jordan Henderson an experienced back-up with tournament experience, the final place will be between the Southampton man and Kalvin Phillips.

Manchester City’s summer signing has made just three substitute appearances this season, but will certainly have a seat on the plane if he is fit.

If Ward-Prowse is snubbed by Gareth Southgate, there will be concerns that the academy graduate will search for a move elsewhere. With the squad set to be announced in about 10 days’ time, all fingers will be crossed for his inclusion.