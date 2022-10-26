A﻿ draw would guarantee Arsenal top spot in their group but Arteta said: "Last week we made the first step which was to qualify for the next round. We need to win tomorrow because we want to finish first."

O﻿n avoiding an additional two-legged tie by finishing first, he added: "This competition is getting harder and harder and I think how it looks today and what the possibilities are it looks like the next round is going to be extremely competitive, that's why finishing first in the group and avoiding another two games is such an important thing for us."

Marquinhos has not travelled with the squad due to illness.

A﻿sked why he continues to pick a strong team given Arsenal's dominant position in the group, Arteta said: "We don't have that many players. We need to put 11 players there and they have to play. We cannot always change 10, 11 players every game."

T﻿here have been reports technical director Edu is having contract talks and asked how important it is that he stays, Arteta responded: "I just hope he stays here for a long time because I think it’s going to be a really positive thing for the club. I work with him really well, I think he’s a super important figure at the club who represents all the values and ideas that we want, to do everything in the right way, and hopefully that will be the case."

A﻿lbert Sambi Lokonga must "prove what he's asking for" after making it known he wishes to play more., external