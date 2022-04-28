Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has heaped praise on Liverpool following their 2-0 victory over Villareal.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked comfortable throughout, securing an advantage to take into the second leg, and Balague believes it will be enough to see them into the final.

"They couldn’t score a third goal but I think they'll comfortably get into the final," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I asked Klopp about a third goal, he said ‘no I am so happy with it against a team that basically only defended, that we are okay’.

"It felt like, to me, for 80 minutes they were so superior and the last 10 minutes it was like ‘we've done a job now and we will finish it next week’. Against Inter it was the same thing.

"Unai Emery said 'we deserved what we we got, we were lucky, it could have been worse, nothing we tried worked but it will be different at home'.

"And the hope is that they will be able to attack more, keep the ball longer, stop Liverpool in their tracks - because absolutely none of that happened.

"Liverpool were in their flow, it is wonderful to watch. In that style it is the best football you can see."