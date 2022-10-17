Liverpool 'still in the title race'
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper David James says his former club are still in the title race, provided they match the intensity they showed in beating Manchester City on Sunday.
The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, but set Mohamed Salah set Anfield alight with his winning goal in the 76th minute against the champions.
The win cut the gap to City to 10 points, although Jurgen Klopp's side are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, having played one game fewer than both.
"It's cliched, but there's a long way to go," James told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "The winners of the weekend were Spurs and Arsenal with City dropping points.
"However, if Liverpool produce that kind of form, they can beat Arsenal and Tottenham - so, for sure, they are still in it."
He also praised goalkeeping colleague Alisson, whose quick thinking released Salah for the only goal.
"That was the best goalkeeper in the world doing what the best goalkeepers in the world do," he said.