E﻿x-Liverpool goalkeeper David James says his former club are still in the title race, provided they match the intensity they showed in beating Manchester City on Sunday.

T﻿he Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, but set Mohamed Salah set Anfield alight with his winning goal in the 76th minute against the champions.

T﻿he win cut the gap to City to 10 points, although Jurgen Klopp's side are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, having played one game fewer than both.

"﻿It's cliched, but there's a long way to go," James told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "The winners of the weekend were Spurs and Arsenal with City dropping points.

"﻿However, if Liverpool produce that kind of form, they can beat Arsenal and Tottenham - so, for sure, they are still in it."

H﻿e also praised goalkeeping colleague Alisson, whose quick thinking released Salah for the only goal.

"﻿That was the best goalkeeper in the world doing what the best goalkeepers in the world do," he said.

