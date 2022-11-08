R﻿oberto Firmino says "things didn't turn out as I imagined or dreamed" after he was left out of Brazil's World Cup squad.

T﻿he 31-year-old featured for Brazil at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring one goal. But despite scoring six in 12 games for Liverpool this season, there was no place for him in Tite's squad for Qatar.

The forward said on Instagram:, external "Passing by to thank you for all the messages of affection.

"The World Cup is a dream for all players and, with me, it would be no different. Yesterday, things didn't turn out as I imagined or dreamed for my life, but I can look back and have a heart that is grateful to God for having already allowed me to live this dream.

"I would like to take this opportunity to show my respect and congratulate all those called up. It was, is, and will always be an honour to defend my country."