Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We lost Jay Rodriguez to a hamstring injury [in training] but I thought Matej Vydra and Chris Wood were excellent. Maxwel Cornet had a good performance but we lost him to injury too."

On Maxwel Cornet's injury: "We will wait and see, it's too early yet but I think it is his hamstring, yes."

On waiting for a first league win: "We have to earn the right. I don't want to sound like a broken record, the performance was decent again. It's that balance - I'm aware of how the team is performing but you have to turn it into wins."