Team news: Man City v Burnley

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres will be missing for up to three months after suffering a fracture to his right foot while away with Spain.

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus both began Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, which finished in the early hours of Friday morning (BST), and neither will feature against Burnley.

Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in contention after injuries.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor are doubtful for Saturday's game.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is fit despite withdrawing from international duty with Iceland, while Maxwel Cornet is available after missing the draw against Norwich because of a hamstring issue.

