Chelsea want to sign Juventus and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (Mirror), external

Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Blues' Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, but the 28-year-old wants to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted that England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, has to impress him to salvage his Chelsea career. (Express), external

