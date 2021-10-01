BBC Sport

Rice getting better and better

Published

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Declan Rice's development over the past few years has been impressive.

His performances at Euro 2020 identified him as a top holding midfield player - and, if anything, he has moved to the next level since then.

Rice's goal in the win over Rapid Vienna was nothing special - a tap-in after Michail Antonio had squared to him in front of an empty net. But the desire to get into that position, deep inside the six-yard box, suggests a hitherto unseen desire to get on the scoresheet.

Indeed, Rice has two already this season, which matches his previous best across a whole campaign.

David Moyes, whose side are now in command of Group H before back-to-back meetings with Belgian side Genk, said: "It was a really good goal and I'm pleased for Declan - he is doing that more, driving forward and getting into the box."

Before the game, 22-year-old Rice dismissed speculation about his future and said he was committed to the Hammers.

However, as well as Moyes' side are doing, it is surely only a matter of time before a player who was released by Chelsea as a youngster, moves on to even bigger things.