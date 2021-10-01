Rice getting better and better

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Declan Rice's development over the past few years has been impressive.

His performances at Euro 2020 identified him as a top holding midfield player - and, if anything, he has moved to the next level since then.

Rice's goal in the win over Rapid Vienna was nothing special - a tap-in after Michail Antonio had squared to him in front of an empty net. But the desire to get into that position, deep inside the six-yard box, suggests a hitherto unseen desire to get on the scoresheet.

Indeed, Rice has two already this season, which matches his previous best across a whole campaign.

David Moyes, whose side are now in command of Group H before back-to-back meetings with Belgian side Genk, said: "It was a really good goal and I'm pleased for Declan - he is doing that more, driving forward and getting into the box."

Before the game, 22-year-old Rice dismissed speculation about his future and said he was committed to the Hammers.

However, as well as Moyes' side are doing, it is surely only a matter of time before a player who was released by Chelsea as a youngster, moves on to even bigger things.