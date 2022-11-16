F﻿ormer Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he "believes in fairytales" and still holds hope for a future for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

T﻿he Portugal forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has drawn widespread criticism this week after he accused United of "betraying" him and said he had "no respect" for boss Erik ten Hag.

S﻿chmeichel recognises the pain caused by Ronaldo's comments but insists it should not signal the end of his United career.

"I believe in fairytales. ﻿I'm a big, big fan of Ronaldo - and I'm a big fan of Manchester United having the best players in the world," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"﻿I hope there will be an opportunity where his people and Manchester United can sit down and talk this through and find a solution, because I really want Cristiano to stay a Manchester United player."

"﻿I feel really sorry for Manchester United, United fans and Ronaldo that this has come out like it has."

