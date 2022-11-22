Broadcaster, actor and Hibs fan Grant Stott has given his thoughts on Hibs season so far.

“It’s been an odd one, and a bit of a rollercoaster. Going into the World Cup break, it’s been really deflating. I wasn’t convinced by the appointment of Lee Johnson, but I got on board with it, and I’m hoping it’s going to come good. It’s not great being a Hibs fan at the minute.

Speaking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Stott added: “Lee has got us playing a style of football where we’re almost there, almost the finished article. We can defend well. Take the Aberdeen game a few weeks ago at Pittodrie. First half, Hibs dominated, defended well, created lots of opportunities, couldn’t score. It’s that final bit that Hibs have been failing to do - we cannot score."