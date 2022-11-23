Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is torn between moving to Newcastle United or Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr following the 37-year-old's exit from Manchester United by mutual consent. (Marca - in Spanish), external

But in other reports, Newcastle and Chelsea are thought to have distanced themselves from moves for Ronaldo, while Inter Miami are understood to be looking elsewhere. (Telegraph), external

Newcastle United are willing to pay Borussia Monchengladbach £10m in January to sign France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, whose contract expires next summer. (Football Insider), external

