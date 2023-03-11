Hearts 0-3 Celtic: What the manager said

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson told BBC Scotland: "We were looking to press, go man-for-man. In the early stages you're looking for more contact, make sure we don't allow the ball to go by us.

"To lose a goal so early hit us but I thought the fans were outstanding. They kept an intensity about the place.

"We started to recover and to lose the goal right before half-time was a real blow for us.

"Celtic turned us quite a lot. It was something we spoke about doing but we didn't really do it as much as we should to utilise Josh Ginnelly's pace.

"At 1-0, if Tony Sibbick's chance goes in, it's a totally different game. It would have got the place rocking, but it wasn't to be today. We were more front foot in the second half but we kind of ran out steam for the final 20 minutes.

"Against Celtic, you need to bring that energy but we didn't quite have it at the end."