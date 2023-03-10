Julen Lopetegui says the onus shouldn't just be on Wolves' strikers to score more goals, but is about the "whole team".

It is a year to the day on Friday since a striker last scored a Premier League goal for Wolves, when Raul Jimenez netted in 4-0 win over Watford.

"I am worried about the team, not only the forwards," said the Wolves manager in his pre-match news conference.

"Not because of [the forwards'] work, the want to score is about the whole team."

Mexico striker Jimenez has only scored in the Carabao Cup so far this season, while Diego Costa and on-loan January arrival Matheus Cunha, who will become Wolves’ £43 million record signing at the end of the season, are both yet to get off the mark.

Lopetegui insists he is happy with the "commitment" of the club's strikers, adding: "Sometimes they offer a different help and solution to the team.

"Of course it is a good thing for the forward to score and I am sure they are going to score, I don’t know when, but as soon as possible is good for them and is good for us.

"But they have to do a lot of things for the team and they are working very hard in this way to play."

To add to their woes up front, Lopetegui confirmed Costa would be out for between two to four weeks with a knee injury picked up in the previous game - but that "fortunately it is not a very severe injury".