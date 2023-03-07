S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Football does redemption stories better than most sports and there is quite the tale going on at Amex Stadium right now when it comes to Jason Steele.

When Brighton signed Steele in the summer of 2018, it was to fulfil the role behind Maty Ryan and David Button of third-choice goalkeeper who also counts towards the homegrown quota.

Steele arrived having just been relegated to League One with Sunderland. Black Cats fans described him as the second-worst goalkeeper in their history. And he had unwittingly become one of the stars of Sunderland 'Til I Die, turning from a fresh-faced and optimistic individual into a bloke increasingly shellshocked by everything unravelling around him at Stadium of Light.

There seemed little prospect of Steele playing Premier League football for the Albion. Not only did he have Ryan and Button ahead of him, but young goalkeepers Christian Walton and Robert Sanchez were earmarked as future number ones.

Yet here we are, nearly five years later with Steele seemingly installed as Roberto de Zerbi’s number one.

To say it has come as a surprise would be an understatement; while Steele has hardly put a foot wrong as Brighton’s cup goalkeeper and Sanchez has made his fair share of mistakes this season, no Albion fan would have expected to see the Spain international dropped and Steele starting against West Ham.

De Zerbi seemed to confirm this was not a one-off afterwards, saying: "Jason is now playing better than Robert. Jason was fantastic in build-up, in my style. Maybe he is closer than Robert to my style."

To go from a laughing stock at Sunderland to playing in a Brighton side pushing for Europe is a spectacular turnaround – but one richly deserved for a consummate professional who the Albion are hoping will be their Man of Steele in the quest for a top-six finish.