Newcastle travel to Brentford on Saturday hoping to continue their Premier League resurgence.

The Magpies picked up a point at London Stadium against West Ham last time out and are unbeaten in the league since 27 December.

As Eddie Howe contemplates his side for the trip to west London, is it time for January arrival Bruno Guimaraes to start?

Select your Magpies line-up and share it on social media