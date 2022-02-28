Southampton 2-0 Norwich: Pick of the stats
- Published
Only Liverpool (6) and Wolves (5) have won more Premier League games in 2022 than Southampton (4).
Norwich have a goal difference of -40 after 26 games this season (15 for, 55 against); on only seven previous occasions in English top-flight history has a team posted a worse record after 26 games (most recently Derby with -42 in 2007-08).
Since Dean Smith’s first game as Norwich boss on 20 November, only Watford (10) have lost more Premier League games than the Canaries (9, level with Brentford and Everton).
Che Adams netted his 20th Premier League goal for Southampton, four more than any other Saints player since the Scot’s first in July 2020.