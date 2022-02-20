'We're returning to our level' - Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "Sometimes after you lose there is disappointment or frustration but I am very enthused. I have seen us starting to see us return to our levels of play and creativity. It is just disappointing, they had two shots from outside the box and it's two goals.

"It is never ideal [to go behind early] but it shows you the courage and spirit of the players that we played our way into the game again, looked dangerous and got the equaliser.

"Our mantra is about having the ball and being progressive. The triangles down the side of the pitch worked really well for us.

"Our movement and brightness in the final third was good, we just lacked that position for our final effort on goal. I was really pleased with the quality at times, the spirit and work rate.

"If you look at the winless run it should already be over. Today it was just keeping the performance level up."