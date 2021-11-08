Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Chelsea's run of four Premier League wins in a row - and seven consecutive victories in all competitions including penalty shootouts - comes to an end and manager Thomas Tuchel will be wondering how.

His side have coped well without the injured striker Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, but they could have done with him here.

Chelsea had 25 shots - their most in a Premier League home game without winning since 2015.

Coming on the back of Burnley's first win of the Premier League season - against Brentford last weekend - Clarets boss Sean Dyche will be optimistic his side can, once again, push up the table after a slow start.